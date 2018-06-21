DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Firemen’s Games continued Wednesday night as the “Sink the Tub” competition was held at the Tannery Dam, with Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 taking first place.
The event was the second part of a three-day competition among the five fire companies that is meant to build camaraderie and community pride.
Friendship also won Tuesday’s Battle of the Barrel contest.
Today the firefighters will be back at the DuBois Area High School at 6:30 p.m. for the pre-connect contest.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete this week.
