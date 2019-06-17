The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week, a tradition since at least the late 1960s, begins today, according to fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
The event is a friendly competition among the five fire departments and it brings them together, said Mitchell.
“It’s good to see the friendly competition between the companies during the Firemen’s Week games,” he said.
Firemen’s Week is a time for firefighters to get together as well. People who live away from DuBois sometimes plan their vacation around the week and come home for the competition. They’ll sit at their station all day and talk and catch up over the past and what happened over the last year.
The five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5. There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.
Some of the fire companies start practicing for the competitions during Firemen’s Week in April.
Last year, Friendship won the competition for the seventh consecutive year.
The competition is also good training for the firefighters.
Tuesday, the competition will begin with the Battle of the Barrel at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field.
Wednesday, the event continues with Sink the Tub at the Tannery Dam on First Street at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, the firefighters are back at Showers Field at 6:30 p.m. for the Standing Pump contest.
On Friday, there is no competition. The firefighters, their families and friends will relax at the DuBois City Pool for the evening. Family nights will also be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday following the competitions.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete throughout the week.