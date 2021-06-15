DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week, a tradition since at least the late 1960s, kicked off with Saturday’s parade at DuBois Community Days and continues throughout this week, according to fire Chief Tony Roy.
The event is a friendly competition among the five fire departments and it brings them together, said Roy.
“It’s just a great tradition. We are glad to have it back after COVID-19 canceled last year’s,” said Roy. “It’s good to see the friendly competition between the Firemen’s Week games. Companies have been practicing for the event since May.”
The five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5. There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.
In 2019, Fourth Ward Hose Co. won the competition.
Tyler Clark, captain of Fourth Ward for the past four years, said he has been participating in Firemen’s Week since 2007, when he first joined the fire department.
“What I like about the contest is the reason behind why we do them,” said Clark. “I don’t know that the general public understands that the reason why the DuBois Fire Department came to be was because of a big fire (1888) that wiped out most of town. I think, at the time, there was 166 businesses and the fire took out all but six of them and left the vast majority of the public homeless and without any businesses. When they started these contests in 1965, it was a way to pay homage to the starting of the fire department and why we came to be.”
Tuesday (tonight), the competition will begin with the Battle of the Barrel at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Area Senior High School.
Wednesday, the event continues with Sink the Tub at the Tannery Dam on First Street at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, the firefighters are back at the high school at 6:30 p.m. for the Standing Pump contest.
Clark noted that the contests are also a great way to train new people who have just joined the fire department.
“It provides repetition on the breaking of the hoses, applying water and using hydrants and getting drafts out of bodies of water,” said Clark. “The skills that we’re using are the ones we use every time we go out to fight a fire.”
He also noted that the first, second, third, fourth and fifth place winners usually all run within seconds of each other.
“Seconds make you win or lose these contests,” said Clark. “And that’s a pretty cool thing that all five companies in town are competitive at the level where just minimal differences between first and second place.”
Clark said his favorite competition is the Standing Pump contest. In general, however, he believes many people enjoy the Sink the Tub competition the best.
Saturday each company will have their own firemen’s celebration, said Roy.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete throughout the week.
“We do get a good mixture of people in the audience,” said Clark. “Many, of course, are the families and friends of the firefighters, but we do get quite a bit of the general public. I feel it’s a good way to be involved in the public in a positive manner. Most of the time they see us it’s because something negative happened and we’re trying to correct that. It gives the public time to come up and talk to firefighters or check out a fire truck, and I think they enjoy coming and watching us to do our thing.”