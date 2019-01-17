First United Methodist Church in DuBois already had its own vision of ministry to the community long before Pastor John Emigh joined them in mid-July.
With membership at approximately 250, Emigh estimates 120 of those members are active within the community.
“It’s a little church doing big-time ministry. You could see 80 people on Sunday, but doing dinners every week right here in downtown DuBois,” said Emigh. “They’re doing a lot of downtown ministry, so it’s a little church with a big heart. I’m just coming alongside and helping them accomplish that.”
One of the first examples of the church’s ministry Emigh got to experience was the Patriot’s Day service held on Sept. 11.
“There were probably 100 or more people attending and then all the fire trucks,” he said.
The church also hosts a weekly free meal on Wednesdays beginning at 5 p.m., which is called, “Soup Supper,” although it’s often more than soup that is served. Usually a salad and dessert is also available, he said.
“We try to make it a good meal,” he said.
Two teams with multiple people, plus the DuBois Nursing Home help with those suppers.
“I want to give credit to the DuBois Nursing Home, because they’ve agreed this year to continue to try to do one for us once a quarter,” Emigh said.
A free “Clothes Closet” is held twice a month — every other Wednesday — where the community donates clothes to the church.
“We have a lady that organizes them by size and whatever. People can come at 4 p.m. every other Wednesday. They just come down and they can get up to three bags of clothes for free,” he said.
Any clothes that are left over, are also put to use.
“We ship off to a place that will use them. Nothing goes to waste,” Emigh said.
The church also hosts dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
“That’s for anybody who wants to come,” he said, noting that approximately 300 people attended in 2018. “It’s a great service to everybody in our community.”
“Sometimes there are people here that eat, they’ll take a meal home, ‘Well I know somebody in the next apartment,’ or whatever and they’ll take a take-out,” Emigh said.
First UMC and other area churches will also take meals to state and local police, or any other first responder who would like one that day.
“It’s a community-wide event,” Emigh said.
HISTORY
When DuBois was named Rumbarger, some Brady Township Methodists in the area were under the leadership of pastors assigned to the Luthersburg Charge, according to information provided by the church.
Methodism in the community began as early as 1869, with occasional preaching in the home of John Rumbarger. As interest and participation outgrew the homes, the services were moved to the White School and later, to the Truxell Glasgow Hall.
Following a revival meeting in 1870, a Sunday school class was organized, with John Shaffer as the class leader. The class became the nucleus of the first church established in DuBois.
John Rumbarger donated two lots on Franklin Street and the first church was built on that site at a cost of $4,500, dedicated in 1877 and named the Rumbarger M.E. Church of DuBois. Later a parsonage was built, but both structures were destroyed by fire on June 18, 1877.
Meanwhile, the congregation met in temporary buildings until 1889, when construction of the present church was begun. Work was completed at a cost of $20,000 a year later. The first structure was small, so when both membership and Sunday school attendance increased and debt was entirely cleared, a full basement was constructed under the main body of the church. This provided room for classes and a kitchen, making the church better suited for the needs of a growing congregation of 600. About the same time, a pipe organ was installed.
In 1950, after noting that the support timbers of the church were in a state of deterioration, the congregation voted to completely remodel the sanctuary and a financial drive culminated with pledges of $100,000. Construction began October 1959.
Worshipers were back in the new sanctuary for services on Nov. 27, 1960. The last major building project, construction of a two-story educational center, was begun after another financial drive of $90,000. Work was completed in 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.