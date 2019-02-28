Dick Castonguay, of the DuBois Area Historical Society, spoke about what the organization has to offer the community at Wednesday’s Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s Coffee and Commerce at Parkside Community Center.
“If you have not been to a genealogy session, they’re very good. There’s various topics that we cover,” said Castonguay, who was there on behalf of society President Ruth Gregori.
“We do have a complete library, genealogical library, with a lot of family histories,” said Castonguay. “We do have access there on our computer system of ancestry, the International Ancestry System we paid for so we can do that.”
The historical society can also teach people how to use family search which is free, said Castonguay, noting that people have to pay for Ancestry.
The society has also just applied to the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission for a $15,000 grant to put heat in two of the areas of the building where there currently is none, he said.
“We’re like everybody else, though, we need volunteers,” said Castonguay. “I’m a young one at 72. So, you know it makes it tough. We did buy new software last year, PastPerfect Software, to categorize everything that we have to try to keep track of the members.”
Castonguay said the historical society covers a population of 27,000 in the area it serves, including various municipalities. Of those 27,000 people, there are 120 life members. Out of the 120 life members, there are approximately 35 (active) members.
“And a lot of our members are from Palm Beach, Fla., and California, and you know we just got a donation the other day, a lady sent us $500 from West Palm Beach (Fla.),” he said. “It seems like the people that have migrated to other parts of the world value our heritage and our history more than here. But we just need to find some younger folk to take over because the rest of us are going to die soon and you know it’s going to make it tough. It’s going to be hard for it to keep going.”
