DuBOIS — The first of two public hearings to solicit suggestions regarding the use of fiscal year 2020 Community Development Block Grant money was held Monday by the DuBois City Council.
The city will receive about $304,856 in CDBG funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and must use at least 70 percent to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
Applications are due electronically to DCED by Oct. 28, said city Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell.
Mitchell said the city must conduct a public hearing to determine local needs for community development, housing, public services, and economic development.
Residents, organizations, agencies, etc. are given the opportunity to participate in the planning process via this meeting or after this meeting, said Mitchell.
“For the next one (public hearing), you may submit any questions or potential projects to the city building,” said Mitchell.
Per the guidelines, the city must prepare an application, which outlines its plans on how it will spend the fiscal year 2020 CDBG funds.
Funds may be used for eligible activities such as: Water and sewer line replacement and improvements, housing rehabilitations, new construction of affordable housing, construction and reconstruction of public/community facilities, recreational facilities, public services that are a new or a quantifiable increase in the level of service; street and road improvements; historic preservations; the removal of architectural barriers; economic development activities; acquisition and relocation; clearance and demolition of property; costs to dispose of real estate; general administrative costs; planning; audit; environmental reviews; and the preparation of the application.
A maximum of 18 percent may be used for administrative costs and a maximum 30 percent of the project activity costs may be spent on demolition and clearance, said Mitchell.
All CDBG activities must meet one of three national objectives: Benefit low- and moderate-income persons; removal of slums and blight; and activities having an urgent need.
There were no public comments made at the hearing.