DuBOIS — The first of two public hearings to solicit suggestions regarding the use of 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant money was held Monday by the DuBois City Council.
The city will receive about $298,000 from CDBG and must use at least 70 percent to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
In past years, the city has received in excess of $6.6 million, said city Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell.
Some of the eligible activities would include public improvements, housing and rehabilitation of certain types of housing assistance, recreational facilities, public services, economic development, historical preservation, code enforcement, blight removal activities and certain types of planning activities, said Mitchell.
Ineligible activities include, but are not limited to, buildings or portions thereof used for general conduct of government, excluding the removable of architectural barriers, general government expenses, political activities, purchasing of furnishings or equipment, operating and maintenance expenses, new housing construction, income payments and payments of staff salaries, said Mitchell.
There were no public comments made during the public hearing.
As a reminder, Mitchell said the first deadline to submit written comments is Nov. 11.
The council approved holding a second public CDBG hearing at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
In 2018, the city used CDBG funds for Stern Field construction. In 2017, the city used the funding for city pool access and rehabilitation.