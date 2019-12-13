DuBOIS — The first of two public hearings on the proposed 2020 budget and tax levy for the City of DuBois failed to attract any residents Monday.
The $14.7 million budget does not require a property tax increase.
The second hearing will be held at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, prior to the final City Council meeting of the year, at which the budget is expected to be adopted.
RevenueRevenue streams include $9,005,000 in lease and management payments from the water and sewer funds, $1,203,000 in local property taxes, $1,118,724 in enabling taxes, $263,525 from the recreation and culture tax, $300,000 from timber sales, $125,000 in grant income and $358,482 in state revenue entitlements.
ExpenditureMajor expenditures include $1,165,990 in general government and administrative, $97,300 for legal, $173,686 for engineering, $199,508 for tax collection,$1,865,168 for the police department, $246,315 for the fire department, $151,120 for code enforcement, $779,620 in pensions, $1,07,799 for highways, roads and streets, $606,863 for sanitary sewers maintenance, $1,032,196 for sewage treatment, $729,689 for water lines maintenance, $864,538 for water treatment, $395,512 for pool administration, maintenance and parks, $89,500 or the public library, $1,131,967 in debt service and a $1,682,692 allowance for shortfalls in the water and sewage treatment funds.
No tax increaseThe property tax levy will remain at 23.5 mills per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Based on millage rates alone, without any formula adjustments or homestead exemptions by the state, the owner of a property with a market value of $50,000 can expect to pay about $294 in property taxes to the city, about $313 to Clearfield County and about $1,191 to the DuBois Area School District.
Development planThe council approved a recommendation from the city Planning Commission for a land development plan for Dr. O’Bryon’s optometric practice on Beaver Drive.
His daughter is joining the practice and he wants to expand the current building by 2,700 square feet. That will eliminate six parking spaces. In order to be in compliance for zoning requirements, those spaces will have to be replaced.
Dr. O’Bryon is proposing to use Unit 2 of the Beaver Grove condominium next door. The building at that site burned several years ago. The concrete slab that remains will provide 20 additional parking spaces.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry told the council that in order to approve the plan, it must require a certified copy of the document recorded in the Clearfield County courthouse that is signed by all owners of the Beaver Grove site to allow it to be used for parking in perpetuity.
Cherry has reviewed and approved the language of that agreement.
The issuance of a construction permit is contingent upon receipt of the certified copy.
Hometown HeroesMayor-elect Randy Schmidt said the dedication ceremony at the VFW Sunday was a nice affair and Downtown Revitalization Group Executive Julie Stewart thanked Councilwoman Diane Bernardo for speaking at the event.
There are 53 banners in the latest batch. They will be placed by city workers as time permits after the first of the year.
Codification OrdinanceSolicitor Cherry conducted the first reading of Council Bill 1944, which allows the city to organize and update all current ordinances while repealing some of them.
The ordinance will be adopted in early 2020.
Next meetingThe council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the council chambers at the city building on West Long Avenue.
The final regular meeting of 2019 will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, preceded by the public hearing on the 2020 budget.