DuBOIS — The Downtown DuBois group hosted a dedication ceremony for its second round of the Hometown Heroes project on Sunday at DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813.
Starting last year, the downtown organization invited the community to purchase banners for its fundraising project which honors DuBois’ Hometown Heroes, including military, police, firefighters and EMTs, past and present.
“We’re happy to be the sponsoring organization of this effort, and as most of you know, we opted to do ours for military veterans and first responders, because we felt like that was really relevant to our area,” said Downtown DuBois Executive Director Julie Stewart.
Stewart led a prayer thanking God for the day and for the opportunity to be together in celebration of the area’s local heroes.
“Please bless all the families, the veterans themselves, and all the loved ones and friends that are in attendance today and safe travels to all,” said Stewart.
DuBois City Councilwoman Diane Bernardo congratulated everyone who was there “to celebrate their special hometown hero, that special relative, that special friend.”
“That hometown hero was very, very personal to you, but when I see these banners waving on the thoroughfares around the City of DuBois, I feel pretty proud. I feel like Ik now those heroes,” said Bernardo. “Those heroes all have some qualities in common. They saw a need, they saw a problem, they thought about solutions, they devised a plan and they acted on it. I really think that these banners, as they proudly wave, are a reminder to all of us that each and every one of us can be a hero. We’ll call ourselves the everyday heroes. Those are the people who can walk in somebody else’s shoes, can see a need, step up to the plate, try to fix the problem, be generous and give love.”
A total of 55 banners were purchased this time and include the person’s picture, name, branch of service, medallion logo with branch or service, and the sponsor’s name. The banners are 18 inches wide and 36 inches high and will be located on street lights throughout the city along with the other 63 banners purchased in the first round.
“I just wanted to say thank you,” said Fundraising Committee Chairwoman Lisa Gabler. “I’ve met with a lot of you. You’ve shared your stories from your family members with me. We’ve shared photos online. It’s been really great to see the second round is just as popular as the first round, and I already have another stack getting ready for next year. I think we’re going to run out of poles, but like somebody said, that’s a good problem to have. We have a lot of great members of our communities that have all the heroes in many, many different ways, and it’s been so great to be able to talk to you and your family members and share a lot of these memories with us.”
The keynote guest speaker was Charlie Burchfield, a retired U.S. Air Force staff sergeant who served during the Vietnam War, including being stationed in South Vietnam, and a first-round banner recipient.
“The vast majority of veterans do not seek out this honor,” said Burchfield. “For the most part, the family is a catalyst for this honor. We don’t seek it out for ourselves.”
Burchfield learned he was going to be the recipient of one of the banners last Christmas because it was a gift from his daughter and her family.
“And I said, ‘Oh,’” said Burchfield. “The kids looked at me. They were wondering why didn’t Dad say anything. To be honest with you, I was holding a lot inside. I could have cried. I couldn’t let them notice. All eyes were on me, I held it in. A couple of days later the kids asked, ‘Momma, was Dad okay with that?’”
Later, he talked with his children and let them know how much he appreciated what they had done for him.
Burchfield recalled years ago when he came back from Vietnam and was really excited to see his family but walked into an empty house instead.
“That was tough. And you know I agonized over that for a while and I pondered whether they should have told me, and asked Mom and Dad what was the deal, what was going on,” he said. “And finally I thought I’d better just let it go. But I struggled with it for a long time. But that was then. Time has a way of healing things if you allow it to happen.”
Burchfield said he is glad those days are over.
“We have people in this community who have put together a tremendous program. You don’t know how much good this program is doing for the veterans like that,” said Burchfield. “And I’m thankful I have a really embracing family. They don’t know how much good they have done for me.”
Burchfield told those who were there to receive this tribute that it is because somebody loves them.
“Somebody cares. Take that to heart,” said Burchfield. “And I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart to express myself as a veteran and a combat veteran.”
During the ceremony, vocal performances were performed by Sherri Danae, Charlie Nixon, accompanied by Joe Sensor. Jackie Smart also performed a flute solo.
Stewart also expressed appreciation to the city for their support and the city maintenance crew for their time and hanging all of the brackets and banners.