Downtown DuBois hosted the annual Grapes and Hops Tour 2019 Saturday, featuring regional wineries, breweries and distilleries which set up in shops and restaurants in the downtown and around the downtown.
Downtown DuBois Executive Director Julie Stewart said a total of 14 businesses hosted the wineries, breweries and distilleries this year.
“This is a good manageable number,” said Stewart. “We have Fullington Bus to take participants to their destinations, as well as water stations for people because it is very warm though very beautiful outside today.”
Stewart said there were more than 400 participants in the annual event which is a great turnout.
Ticket purchases included wine, spirits and beer tastings, entertainment, a free tasting glass, porter services for wine purchases, trolley service, hors d’oeuvres and more, said Stewart.
This year, the event was called a “tour” because it was extended to include businesses outside of the downtown area such as Kurt Johnson Auto Sales, The DuBois Diner and Harley-Davidson, said Stewart.
“It’s never the same from year to year because new businesses and wineries, breweries and distilleries are added,” said Stewart.