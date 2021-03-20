DuBOIS — Within the past year, the local housing market has experienced a boom, with more people looking to buy homes in the Treasure Lake/DuBois area.
Longtime Coldwell Banker Developac Realty Realtor Carol Foltz said in her 26 years of working in real estate, she has never seen this type of housing market.
Currently in Treasure Lake — with more than 2,300 homes — there are 14 residential properties for sale, said Foltz, whereas last year, there would’ve typically been more than 50 in the dead of winter. Since the November/December 2020 time frame, there have been around 15-20 properties for sale.
In Coldwell Banker’s entire listing area, which includes Brockway, Brookville, DuBois, Clearfield, Brookville, Curwensville and some of the other surrounding areas, there are currently 160 residential homes for sale, whereas last year, there would’ve been about 300, Foltz noted. In the DuBois Area School District, there are currently 30 homes for sale, in comparison to 70-90 last year.
It was noted that these numbers are constantly changing, too.
In her opinion, Foltz believes some of this stems from people not moving. Instead, people are looking to stay in a solitude and serene area such as this.
Also, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people had more time to search and find areas and homes they desire to live in, she said, and more homeowners have been using the time to remodel. In Treasure Lake specifically, the market is seeing many second-home buyers.
Many people also might be flocking to the area for job opportunities, such as the Penn Highlands Healthcare expansion, said Foltz.
For quite some time, the low interest rate of 2.75 percent was also a draw for potential home buyers. It is starting to rise, though, and already jumped to 3.25 percent for a 30-year conventional loan.
It’s not unusual right now, said Foltz, for there to be seven to 10 offers on a home within 24 hours.
Foltz recalled other times when the area was unaffected by situations going on throughout the country, such as the stock market crash of 2008. During this time, though, the DuBois area is in the same boat as other states experiencing a boom in the housing market.
It’s a good time to sell one’s house, Foltz said, but the seller must have somewhere to go, being they are selling so quickly.
Another factor is there is no new construction, she said, noting that construction costs have tripled throughout the pandemic, and it has been difficult to get materials within the past year.