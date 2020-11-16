DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Jaycees are accepting nominations for the Annual Distinguished Service Award to be presented at the Greater DuBois Chamber’s Business Bash.
This lifetime achievement award is based on three qualifications of outstanding community service, success in chosen vocation, and service to faith.
Nomination forms and the list of past recipients can be found at https://www.duboisareajaycees.com/distinguished-service-award.
Nominations with a narrative explaining why the individual is worthy of consideration should be submitted by Dec. 15.
Nominations can be submitted by mail to DuBois Area Jaycees, PO Box 23, DuBois, PA 15801 or via email to duboisjaycees56@gmail.com.