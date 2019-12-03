DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Jaycees are preparing to again present the organization’s Annual Distinguished Service Award.
This lifetime achievement award is based on three qualifications: Outstanding community service, success in chosen vocation, and service to God and church, Jaycees President Zachary Dippold.
The award will be presented at the Greater DuBois Chamber’s Business Bash on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the DuBois Country Club.
A narrative explaining the reasons an individual should be nominated for the award can be sent to: The Distinguished Service Award, DuBois Area Jaycees, P.O. Box 23, DuBois, PA 15801 on or before Dec. 18. Last year’s winner was Greg Kruk.
In addition, the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Small Business of the Year and Community Cup Awards for the year 2019. These awards are also presented at the annual Business Bash.
Forms are available in the Greater DuBois Chamber office located at 103 Beaver Drive DuBois. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline is Dec. 12.
For information and award criteria, please call the chamber office at 814-371-5010.
Chamber Executive Director Jodi August has announced that this year’s Business Bash will take those attending back in time as the chamber celebrates 75 years as an organization.
Social time will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and will include entertainment by Van Dyke Studios and Reitz Theater. It will also include complimentary champagne, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, an assortment of desserts and coffee and a basket benefit to benefit student scholarships.
The program will begin at 8 p.m. and include presentations to the recipients of the Small Business of the Year, Community Cup and The Distinguished Service Award.
Reservations can be made by calling 814-371-5010.