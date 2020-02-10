DuBOIS — For 30 years, parents of newborns at Penn Highlands DuBois have been receiving gifts of safety — a free smoke detector — from the Kiwanis Club of DuBois.
Over the three decades, the club has distributed 19,130 smoke alarms at a cost of $96,000, according to club secretary Tom Rubritz.
“It just seemed like the right thing to do because the Kiwanis’ motto is ‘serving the children of the world.’ Young chldren are priority one,” said Rubritz.
In the early days, the club would take cases of smoke detectors to the hospital and parents would receive a goodie bag with the alarm in it. Today, parents of newborns are given a certificate to secure a free smoke detector from Ace Hardware.
“We ask them to please write their name and town they are from because parents aren’t just from DuBois,” he said.
“It’s the support of the community that enables us to fund the smoke alarm project,” said Rubritz.
The smoke detectors are purchased from money raised through the Diner Club Coupon Book sale, the club’s only fundraiser. For a $20 donation, purchasers receive a book containing 43 coupons from 23 restaurants in the DuBois area. The proceeds from the coupon books also help the club fund other community projects.
“Our communities are extremely grateful for the Kiwanis Club’s commitment and dedication to our newborns and their families for the past 30 years,” said Sharon Shattenberg RN, BSN, maternal child service line director for Penn Highlands Healthcare. “The generosity of the club members supports a safe home environment for our families.”
“With the stress of being a new parent, it’s easy to forget about fire safety in the home,” said Shattenberg. “Smoke detectors save lives. All of things in your home can be replaced after a fire; your children cannot. They are your most precious gift. When people support our local Kiwanis Club, they are helping local club members give back to our community.“
Some of the other organizations the DuBois Kiwanis Club donates to include Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Free Medical Clinic, DuBois Service Clubs Little League team, DuBois Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Habitat for Humanity, Make A Wish, Officer Phil Program, Paint and Play Preschool, Pentz Run Youth Services, Salvation Army, Winkler Art Gallery Youth Program, WPAL Gym and DuBois Youth Girls Softball.