DuBOIS — The DuBois Lakeshore Singers, under the direction of Andrew Hipwell, had the honor of performing in Spirit Journey at Carnegie Hall in New York City recently, according to Distinguished Concerts International New York City (DCINY).
They were invited to participate in a performance of The Music of Pepper Choplin on the DCINY Concert Series in New York City on June 17. The “outstanding musicians” joined with other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, a choir of distinction. Composer/Conductor Pepper Choplin served as conductor of the performance and clinician for the residency. Choplin is a full-time composer, conductor and humorist. He has gained a reputation as one of the most creative writers in church music today.
“The DuBois Lakeshore Singers received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the high quality of their audition recording,” said Dr. Jonathan Griffith, artistic director and principal conductor for DCINY.
“It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community’s recognition and support,” Griffith said.
The 10 Lakeshore Singers performing included: Andrew Hipwell and Adriana Hipwell, both of DuBois; Ryan Hipwell, of Florida; Ed Secor, of Florida, a former DuBois resident; Walt Guthrie, DuBois; Stefanie Penvose, DuBois; Jacob Penvose, DuBois; Lynn Mowrey and Pat Mowrey, both of Sykesville; and Ellie Klees, of State College, formerly of DuBois.
“Most of us have sung together in choirs or musical groups in the area over the years,” Klees said.
“I think we all felt the Carnegie Hall experience was magnificent, and one of the most outstanding events in our lives, and we’re so fortunate to say we performed on a stage that has welcomed so many famous people over the years,” said Klees.
The Lakeshore Singers said there were about 225 singers for the concert at Carnegie Hall, and an orchestra of about 70 members, including at least 25 violins, a harp, piano, all the percussion one would expect, plus outstanding brass, woodwind, and other large stringed instruments.
The concert involved more than six months of preparation on the part of the singers, who had never sang together as a group until the first rehearsal on June 15. There were singers from California, Washington, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, Canada, Virginia, and Brazil.
“Truly, an international group,” said Klees.
“I am pretty sure Adriana was one of two young girls who were 12, the youngest in the group of 225. I have no idea where my age would be in the 225, as there were lots of white-haired people who could have been older than me,” said Klees, who is 83.
During the performance, they sang Choplin’s cantata, “Our Father,” A Journey through the Lord’s Prayer, along with a chorus of 300 other people from all over the United States.
The singers spent five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. Approximately 9-10 hours were spent in rehearsals over the five-day residency.
“Not all of the time was spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City,” Griffith said. “However, the performance was the primary purpose for their visit to the city.”
According to Klees, the Lakeshore Singers spent the five days in New York City, attending a Broadway play, visiting the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, walking and biking Central Park, seeing places like Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Wall Street, Wax Museum, Trinity Church and cemetery, World Trade Center memorial and new tower, and seeing all the sights of Broadway, both during the day and the magnificent lights and sounds at night.
“We used the Metro subway system several times and no one got lost,” Klees joked.
“We are going to keep The Lakeshore Singers active now, in our community, as we have an open invite from DCINY to come and perform again in the future,” said Stefanie Penvose. “So this isn’t the last you will see or hear from us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.