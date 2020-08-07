DUBOIS — A local man returned home from a mission trip in February to Jamaica, where he learned he wants to pursue a career in journalism.
Cole Norris, of DuBois, spent a week in Jamaica for a mission trip through Won by One in Treasure Lake, and loved his time there. He kept a log of what he did while he was there, and the great experiences he had.
Norris shared his experience in Jamaica with the Courier Express.
Everyday there were new songs being sung and new food to try, he said. On the first morning there, he got to try Jamaican coffee. Following breakfast, he met with a local who shared with Norris’ group what it was like living in Harmons, Jamaica.
Norris also had the opportunity to go on a walking tour of Harmons, and have a lunch of chicken and rice before going to the job site.
Norris’ group helped carry concrete at one of the house sites and to mud the walls of the building. It was a full busy day on the job site on his second day there. After finishing work for the day, Norris said he got to have dinner at a family home.
“It was a great time talking to the family,” Norris said.
Following dinner each day, the group had devotions and sang some more songs.
The third day of the trip, Norris only had a half day of work and spent the second half visiting people in the infirmary.
“That afternoon we went to the infirmary. The infirmary was so underprivileged. I met a lot of people who have all kinds of disabilities. Me and my friend were hanging out with one guy who was blind, and he asked us to sing ‘Amazing Grace,’ and read the Bible to him,” Norris said.
Norris started his fourth day much earlier, getting up at 5:45 a.m. to help cool french toast for breakfast that morning. After another day of work, the group went to the market and then to visit a children’s home, he explained.
On the last day of the trip, Norris’ group finished building the homes they had spent all week working on.
“I helped install the door and windows. After finishing our job site we had a house dedication,” Norris said.
That night there was a send-off party in the courtyard area with ice cream and songs, he said.
Norris decided he would like to go back to Jamaica for a month, and do journalism on his trip. He is trying to raise funds for this future trip.
“Whatever is your story, don’t let it stop you. Do your story,” Norris said.