DuBOIS — Becca Liddle, 19, of DuBois, was crowned the Clearfield County Fair Queen on July 28 as part of the 159th Clearfield County Fair.
Liddle is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic school. She attends Duquesne University where she is studying speech and language pathology. She hopes to work teaching disabled children once she graduates.
Liddle is a three-time fair queen contestant and was first runner-up in both 2017 and 2018. Shortly after being crowned, she said it was something she’s been dreaming of her whole life.
First runner-up this year is Sarah Simcox, 18, of Curwensville, and second runner-up is Karter Bell, 17, of Curwensville.
The contestants for the fair competition participated in a personal interview with the panel of judges before the on stage portion of the competition. While on stage, contestants had to give a timed three to five minute speech about why people should come to the fair.
In her presentation, Liddle focused on how all five of the senses are stimulated when walking into the fair. She spoke of the smells of food, the buzzing of conversations, the sights around the grounds and ag building, and “bangs and booms” of fireworks at the end of Monday night’s fair events.
“I can talk all day about the things you can see and do at this fair, but the only way you’ll get a true experience is to come for yourself,” Liddle said.
The impromptu question for the competition was, between 2012 and 2019, Pennsylvania has lost over 6,000 farms, what do you feel could be changed to support its number one industry — agriculture?
Liddle responded by encouraging people to shop locally and purchase from local farmers markets. She said by doing this, the spirit of farms and agriculture can be kept alive.
Liddle will represent Clearfield County in the 2019 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition in January.