District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Jan. 18.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition:
- Timothy J. Hatcher, 28, Erie, who is charged with two counts misdemeanor assaults and a summary harassment charge. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Blaise A. Ellinger, 19, Rockton, who is charged with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at night. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Hearing continued
The following individual’s hearing was continued:
- Lee A. Sayers, 53, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary charge of harassment. His hearing has been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 15 at Ford’s office. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
