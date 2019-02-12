The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings before District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois on Feb. 8. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kevin A. Kear, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats and a summary charge of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Nicholas C. Knerr, III, 35, of Summerville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
