District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Jan. 25.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition:
- Kay M. Jarrett, 37, DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception and two summary counts of writing bad checks. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Matthew A. Basinger, 39, DuBois, an inmate at the state prison in Rockview, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail has been set at $1,000.
- Sylvan L. Larson, 29, Brookville, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail has been set at $1,000.
- Donald L. Nardelli, 36, Fallentimber, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has been set at $10,000.
- Robert E. Kearney, 44, Altoona, an inmate in the Blair County Jail, who is charged with two counts access device issued to another who did not auth use, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individual entered a guilty plea:
- Dustin M. Laird, 33, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $579.25 in fines and costs.
