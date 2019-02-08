The following defentdants waived their rights to preliminary hearings before District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois on Feb. 1. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Daniel R. Ryder, 20, Morrisdale, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Harold G. Mahlon, 57, Grampian, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Mitchell P. Pisarcik, 28, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass and summary counts of criminal mischief, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.