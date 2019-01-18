District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Friday, Jan. 11.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition:
- Angel W. Barto, 30, Rockton, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- John S. Phillips, 45, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Suzanne R. Fratangelo, 44, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jeanette E. Petitti, 42, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Gregory L. Magee, 66, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kayla R. Wells, 29, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty pleas entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Brandee R. Ross, 37, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation. She must pay $779.25 in fines and costs and serve one year probation. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
- Melissa Alsbaugh, 41, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary charge of harassment (moved to non-traffic). She must pay $260.25 in fines and costs. A charge of assault was withdrawn.
- Melanie A. Kronenwetter, 45, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay $579.25 in fines and costs and serve six months probation.
