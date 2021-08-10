DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 30 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shane M. Dickey, 26, Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dale J. Monte, 62, Penfield, who is charged with DUI (alcohol). Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Andrew J. Digilarmo, 31, Anita, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (felony), conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance (felony), conspiracy –intentional possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy –use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail was set at $25,000. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and must pay a total of $470.75 in fines and costs.
- Jeffrey A. Newman, 63, DuBois, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.
- Caleb I. Doska, 22, DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. In another case, he is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. In another case, he is charged with criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shawn M. Garrett, 39, Jamestown, N.Y., currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with receiving stolen property (felony), DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.
- Dustin M. Lewis, 21, Carbondale, Kansas, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), marijuana –small amount for personal use and several summary traffic violations. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
Guilty plea
- Jarrod M. Addison, 28, Cleveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to marijuana –small amount for personal use and a summary traffic violation. He must pay a total of $708.25 in fines and costs.
Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 23 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Marcus W. Tenny, 38, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and multiple summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Lisa Irwin, 56, DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail, set at $110,000, was posted. In another case, she is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,500.
- William H. Pierce, 50, Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael B. Misiewicz, 22, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Laurajean Nichole Hill, 29, Clearfield, who is charged with theft by deception and defiant trespass. In another case, she is charged with theft by deception and defiant trespass.
- Steven W. Brown Jr., 31, DuBois, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.
- Marquise D. Cannon, 24, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with burglary, simple assault and two summary charges of harassment. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.