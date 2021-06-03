DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 21 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Thomas J. Schram, 35, Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Anthony C. Halowell, 39, an inmate in the state correctional institution in Benner Township, who is charged with DUI (alcohol). Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
- Julio J. Garcia, 27, New York, N.Y., who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jose R. Reyes, 26, New York, N.Y., who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guilty pleas entered
- Duke D. Sidone, 43, Boswell, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He must pay $626.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A summary harassment charge was withdrawn.
Micah L. Pearce, 21, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $933.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. Two charges of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of public drunkenness were withdrawn.