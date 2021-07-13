DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 2 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Matthew D. Wilsoncroft, 38, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony theft by unlawful taking, two felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person (three counts), resisting arrest, public drunkenness (summary) and several summary traffic violations. Monetary bail was set at $100,000.
- Harold W. Clemence, 25, Valley Cottage, New York, who is charged with marijuana –a small amount for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- James H. Robbins, 55, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Austin B. Smith, 25, Penfield, who is charged with DUI (combination alcohol and controlled substance) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Shawn P. Cutlip, 37, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and repairing or selling an offensive weapon. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Thomas M. Harris, 22, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Apryl N. Knode, 32, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and theft by deception in two separate cases. Bench warrants were issued for failure to appear for court.
Guilty pleaMelanie A. Kronenwetter, 47, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $631.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.