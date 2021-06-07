DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 28 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin D. Tipton, 25, Luthersburg, who is charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies of the third degree. Monetary bail, set at $100,000, has been posted.
- Megan A. Levenduski, 33, St. Marys, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Joseph G. Sabatose, 56, DuBois, who is charged with felony counts of receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception – false impression. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Justin L. Glinkerman, 35, DuBois, who is charged with defiant trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Joyce L. Yearwood, 28, DuBois, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal conspiracy engaging –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, all felonies, three felony counts of criminal use of communication facility and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Monetary bail was set at $75,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brenda J. Watson, 54, St. Marys, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and public drunkenness. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
Guilty pleas enteredAnthony W. Brown, 59, Reynoldsville pleaded guilty to a summary charge of disorderly conduct. The charge was changed from a felony theft by deception charge. He must pay a total of $220.75 in fines and costs.