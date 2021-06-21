DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 11 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nicholas P. Holmes, 30, Girard, Ohio, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Susan E. McIntosh, 47, DuBois, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ray P. Ross, 38, Clearfield, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance and several summary traffic charges. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
- Dolri Hupfer-Pounds, 37, St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
- Laurajean N. Hill, 29, Clearfield, who is charged with criminal trespass, retail theft, receiving stolen property, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of theft by deception. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
- Elizabeth M. Geelen, 46, Smethport, who is charged with criminal mischief and public drunkenness.
- Kaleb E. Atherton, 23, DuBois, who is charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and simple assault.
- Margo L. Royer, 60, DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. A second charge of harassment was dismissed and a charge of defiant trespass was withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty pleas entered
- Alex N. Kiesling, 27, Brookville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $733.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Patrick L. Runyon, 37, Clearfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He must pay a total of $683.25 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 4 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven C. Hardy, 29, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dakota L. Knarr, 26, Penfield, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), marijuana (small amount for personal use) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jonathon M. Rucinski, 36, Falls Creek, who is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. A charge of theft by unlawful taking was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Joycelyn D. Williams, 26, Warren, MI, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana.