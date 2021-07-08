DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 25 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Scot V. Moldenhauer, 51, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Eric D. Edner, 47, DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael R. Roush, 36, Brockway, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for court
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Passion C. Ward, 28, Indianapolis, Indiana, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), a small amount of marijuana and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jason C. Whitaker, 48, Penfield, who is charged with theft of property lost by mistake and theft by deception, both felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. A felony charge of theft by unlawful taking was dismissed.
Charge withdrawn
- A misdemeanor charge of accident involving damage/attended vehicle and a summary charge of driving while operator’s privileges are suspended or revoked were withdrawn against Russell L. Irvin Jr., 21, St. Marys. He pleaded guilty to a summary traffic charge of failure to stop and give information or render aid. He must pay a total of $161 in fines and costs.
Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held June 18 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Roger G. Harris, 60, Mooresboro, North Carolina, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, both felonies, and possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James P. Rodgers, 39, Reynoldsville, who is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, providing false identification to law enforcement officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault. He is in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.
- Tristen B. Snyder, 23, DuBois, who is charged with providing false identification to law enforcement officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness. Bail, set at $5,000, was posted.
- Jesse A. Irwin, 31, DuBois, who is charged with criminal conspiracy engaging –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of communication facility, all felonies. He is in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of bail.
- Kyle B. Smith, 33, DuBois, who is charged with a felony aggravated assault, DUI and simple assault. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Abigail R. Primm, 25, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Isaiah L. Jefferson, 23, Philadelphia, who is charged with aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies, and simple assault. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
- Larry W. Odell Jr., 46, Penfield, who is charged with retail theft, a felony, and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.