DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Lee A. Pounds, 25, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jessica C. McClure, 19, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kurt M. Brown, 39, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicholas A. Johnston, 30, an inmate in the Benner Township state prison, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Edward V. Boyd, 31, an inmate in the Laurel Highlands prison, who is charged with 40 felony counts each of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older; rape of a child; incest of a minor – complainant under 13 years; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; and corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above.
- Autumn O. Foltz, 25, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with resisting arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered a guilty plea:
Jorge M. Salvador Jr., 22, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $269.25 in fines and costs. A charge of harassment was withdrawn.