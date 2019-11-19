District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Nov. 15.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert S. Volkes, 65, Falls Creek, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Taylor R. Clark, 30, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Patrick R. Cochran, 38, Caribou, Maine, who is charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Monetary bail of $10,000 was posted.
Bench warrant issued
- Johni Dezmond Durnell, 20, DuBois, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with retail theft and purchasing alcohol beverage by a minor.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individual entered a guilty plea:
Robert C. Kiehlmeier, 67, Falls Creek, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. He must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.