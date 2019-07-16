District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on July 12.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James R. Brallier, 31, Everett, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jacob Larsen, 20, Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Chad A. Wolfgang, 34, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kathy J. Toy, 67, Ford City, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail is set at $1,000.
- Joseph C. Snyder, 29, Corsica, who is charged with terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, strangulation –applying pressure to throat or neck, institutional vandalism, and resisting arrest. Bail, set at $100,000, was posted.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty pleas:
- Melinda R. Solada, 30, an inmate at the state prison in Muncy, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of public drunkenness was withdrawn.
- Hayley E. Cooney, 21, Weedville, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Charles Best, 36, whose address is listed as the state correctional facility in Erie, is charged with a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities with the intent to promote, five felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is confined to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, which was reduced from $250,000 bail.
- Daniel R. Peteuil, 43, Daisy Street, Clearfield, who is charged with three felony counts of possession of firearm prohibited, five felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, five misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of selling controlled substance without known trademark and two summary traffic violations. He remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.