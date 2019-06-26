District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on June 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffrey McGregor, 51, Punxsutawney, who is charged with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Stacey L. Miller, 33, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Bryan J. Cieleski, 42, DuBois, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Johni D. Durnell, 20, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nicola C. Fritz, 38, Rockton, who is charged with a felony count of conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a summary traffic count. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Bench warrant issued
- Niccoma C. Loomis, 37, St. Marys, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with a felony count of retail theft.