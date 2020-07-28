DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on July 24.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian W. Hendrickson, 59, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony count of failure to verify address/be photographed. Monetary bail was set at $10,000.
- Holly A. Krupelak, 48, Mineral Springs, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Gary L. Orcutt, 60, Rockton, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Frederick L. Powers, 59, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, simple assault and a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited. Monetary bail was reduced from $50,000 to $25,000.
- Jared Beard, 19, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with 20 counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (felony in the first degree), statutory sexual assault (felony in the second degree), aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. Monetary bail was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Larry N. Dunlap, 46, Plum, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. He must pay a total of $269 in fines and costs. A misdemeanor count of simple assault was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James P. Rodgers Jr., 38, Reynoldsville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.
- Frank B. Irwin, 24, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Lacey D. Hinks, 28, Clearfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. A bench warrant was issued for her failure to appear for court.