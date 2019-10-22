DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Oct. 18.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived her rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christina Lewis, 27, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty pleas entered
- Andrea E. Harrison, 35, DuBois, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of smelling/inhaling toxic releasing substances. She must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A summary count of disorderly conduct was withdrawn.
- Timothy M. Marshall, 42, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. He must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs. Two other summary traffic counts were withdrawn.
- Tina M. Stewart, 46, Penfield, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. She must pay a total of $261.25 in fines and costs. A misdemeanor count of simple assault was withdrawn.
Hearings continuedThe following defendants’ hearings were continued.
- Jessica Bloom, 37, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals – sustenance/water, and cruelty to animals. Her hearing has been continued until April 17, 2020.
- Patrick R. Cochran, 31, Caribou, Maine, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and a summary count of harassment. His hearing has been continued until 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Monetary bail, set at $10,000, was posted.