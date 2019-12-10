District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Dec. 6.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dustin T. Marsh, 31, Rockton, who is charged with a felony count of retail theft and a misdemeanor count of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000. In a separate case, he is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Alexander B. Foltz, 27, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicle. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Cody D. Challingsworth, 25, Falls Creek, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Rodney D. Senior, 51, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Gordon D. Radaker, 20, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and several summary traffic violations. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
Bench warrant issued
- Amy S. Peterman, 47, Curwensville, failed to appear for her preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. She is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Kyle Z. Cessna, 34, Big Run, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Daniel E. Snyder, 40, DuBois, pleaded guilty to harassment and disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $573.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of simple assault and making terroristic threats were withdrawn.
David Smith, 18, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. A charge of disorderly conduct.