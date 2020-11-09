DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Oct. 30 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gregory Ogershok, 64, DuBois, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering/fabricating with evidence and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Shawn P. Cutlip, 36, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Bridgette A. Moffett, 31, Penfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Zachary S. Ruhl, 33, Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple assault, harassment and several summary traffic charges. He remains lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of monetary bail set at $25,000.
- Jon A. Weis, 56, Rockton, who is charged with two felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony DUI (alcohol), careless driving, reckless driving and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Joel M. Porter, 48, Reynoldsville, who is charged with stalking, two counts of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Elizabeth A. Siple, 27, Clearfield, who is charged with a felony retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. In a separate case, she is charged with defiant trespass –actual communication. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000. In a third case, she is also charged with defiant trespass –actual communication. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Lee N. Hamm, 27, DuBois, who is charged with a felony strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He remains lodged in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Joshua R. Neptune, 30, Munson, who is charged with a felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, intentional possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic violations.