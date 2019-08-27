District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 23.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Rebecca D. Thrash, 33, Reynoldsville, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Christa Lee Quashnok, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with manufacturing/delivery/possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges withdrawnThe following individual had charges withdrawn:
Deborah L. Gibbs, 42, DuBois. Charges withdrawn included writing bad checks and theft by deception.