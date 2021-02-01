DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 22 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland and Judge James Glass specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alex R. Lafontaine, 34, Warwick, Rhode Island, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Alicia K. Marinelli, 32, Warwick, Rhode Island, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Kaci L. Johnson, 27, Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dylan R. Pavlick, 27, Greensburg, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and two summary traffic violations. A charge of recklessly endangering another person was withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Kenneth J. Flanders, 35, Rockton, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Sean W. Shermer, 42, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Colton S. Delong, 29, Wexford, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Jordan D. Spanggaard, 27, Brockway, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered (two counts) and use/possession of a controlled substance and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Adriana N. Schafer, 21, Iowa City, Iowa, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5.000.
- Kevin A. Freas, 43, Brockway, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Clara D. Becker, 27, Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Brian D. Smith, 61, Penfield, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Randy D. Dickey, 58, DuBois, who is charged with manufacture/delivery/possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, marijuana –small amount of marijuana, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered (two counts) and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- David K. Dixon, 25, Reynoldsville, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and two summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Brandon J. Ackley, 42, Stoughton, Wisconsin, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Tejay M. Patel, 23, West Orange, New York, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and a summary traffic violation. A charge of marijuana –a small amount for personal use and several summary traffic charges were withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Rebecca J. Grieneisen, 34, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance). Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 23, DuBois, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and officer and several summary traffic charges. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.
- Kimberly J. Kohler, 54, Rockton, who is charged with consumption of liquor while tending bar. Unsecured bail was set at $500.
- Welby V. Mejia, 26, Newburgh, New York, who is charged with marijuana –small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Brandon D. Smith, 31, Youngstown, Ohio, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.
Guilty plea entered
Jordan A. Goone, 24, Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty to marijuana –small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of careless driving. He must pay a total of $556.75 in fines and costs.