DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on July 17.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Delsie L. Detwiler, 48, Hollidaysburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Dana L. Bortz, 54, a inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – movable property, theft of secondary metal, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all felonies of the third degree, in addition to criminal mischief, defiant trespass posted on school grounds and theft from a motor vehicle. Monetary bail was set at $10,000. In a separate case, he waived a charge of retail theft. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Jamie B. Bortz, 48, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – movable property, theft of secondary metal, conspiracy – criminal mischief – damage property, all felonies of the third degree, in addition to defiant trespass posted on school grounds and theft from a motor vehicle. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
- Wade E. Petrillo, 35, an inmate in the State Correctional Facility in Houtzdale, who is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Monetary bail was set at $5,000. In a separate case, possession of a firearm prohibited was also waived. Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Rodney S. Howse, 55, Mt. Jewett, pleaded guilty to writing a bad check. He must pay $1,489.25 in fines, costs and restitution.
Held for court
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
James P. Mancuso, 22, Penfield, who is charged with three counts of invasion of privacy — transfer image by telephone, email, internet, etc., a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy –view, photograph, etc. person w/out consent and harassment.