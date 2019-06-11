District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on June 7.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jason Faust, 62, DuBois, who is charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Unsecured bail was set at $15,000.
- Joann Maines, 53, Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Amanda L. Cluff, 32, DuBois, who is charged with 21 felony counts of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, 21 misdemeanor counts of refusal to keep records required and procuring for self/other drugs by fraud and 20 misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $15,000.
- David L. Plaszenski, 37, Penfield, who is charged with DUI and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Andrea L. Kirk, 29, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Dirck V. Fulkerson, 36, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Guilty pleas entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
A charge of simple assault against Frank J. Servais, 31, DuBois, was withdrawn. He pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. He must pay $261.25 in fines and costs.