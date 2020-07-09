DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Clevon A. Acevedo, 21, Bronx, New York, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Donald L. Chesnet Jr., 28, Penfield, who is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle and a summary count of criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Curtis W. Miller, 31, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance). Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Deborah L. Gibbs, 43, DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Joseph D. McKee, 23, Sykesville, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance).
- Evard C. Lukens, 78, DuBois, who is charged with writing a bad check. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Efrain L. Ortiz Jr., 55, DuBois, who is charged with two counts of writing a bad check in two separate cases.
- John Levanduski, 51, Richfield, Ohio, who is charged with felony counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and homicide by vehicle; a misdemeanor count of DUI (first offense); and summary counts of careless driving, reckless driving and failure to use a safety belt.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Austin J. Duffalo, 25, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in veins and costs and a six-month probation sentence.
- Chelsee D. Krise, 20, Clearfield, pleaded guilty to writing a bad check. She must pay a total of $938.25 in fines, costs and restitution.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Maurice L. Whyte II, 27, Columbus, Ohio, who is charged with felony counts of retail theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit retail theft and organized retail theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
- Jasmyn Robinson, 26, Columbus, Ohio, who is charged with felony counts of retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft and receiving stolen property.