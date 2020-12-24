DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held recently at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian W. Coakley, 34, Sykesville, who is charged with with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a felony, two counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Samuel Z. Ammerman, 32, Rockton, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Milton L. Osewalt, 56, West Decatur, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Chester A. Scott, 63, Brookville, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Ryan D. Smith, 40, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty pleas entered
- Derek A. Hamilton, 29, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $631.75 in fines and costs. A charge of having a small amount of marijuana for personal use was withdrawn, along with six summary traffic violations.
- David Maines, 36, Sykesville, pleaded guilty to making a statement under penalty. He must pay a total of $331.75 in fines and costs. A felony charge of making a false written statement –purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm was withdrawn.
- Matthew S. Donahue, 32, Luthersburg, pleaded guilty to two summary traffic violations — operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and failure to use a seatbelt –driver and front seat occupant. He must pay a total of $512 in fines and costs. A charge of DUI and a summary charge of careless driving were withdrawn.
- Thomas Ross, 67, Brockway, pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge. He must pay a total of $269.25 in fines and costs. A charge of simple assault was withdrawn.
- Ethan E. Tyler, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and DUI (marijauna). He must pay a total of $531.75 in fines and costs.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Joshua L. Banks, 36, Brockway, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and having a small amount of marijuana. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear at his preliminary hearing.