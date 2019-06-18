District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on June 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Frederick J. Porrin, 20, DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Shawnee C. Dolby, 23, Summerville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individual entered a guilty plea:
Heather L. Maleski, 20, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs. She must also serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of a small amount of marijuana was withdrawn.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Barbara J. Trunzo, 41, whose address is listed as the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jennifer H. Bonante-Walker, 42, DuBois, is charged with a felony count of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.