DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Jan. 10.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Danny E. Caine, 47, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jason D. Allen, 25, Curwensville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individual entered a guilty plea:
- Candijoy V. Myers, 36, Falls Creek, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-month probation sentence. A misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Steven L. Thomas, 27, Cleveland, Ohio, who is charged with a misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts).
Warrant issuedAlexander C. Bohensky, 22, DuBois, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and DUI — controlled substance and a summary traffic charge.