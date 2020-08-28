DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Suzanne C. Hook, 56, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000. In a separate case, she is charged with defiant trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Roman M. Rodriguez, 24, DuBois, who is charged with disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- William D. Shugarts, 21, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jimmy Gibbs, 22, Treasure Lake, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with robbery and making terroristic threats, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and theft. He remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Tristan B. Snyder, 22, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs.
- Kimberly A. Adams, 50, DuBois, pleaded guilty a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $531.75 in fines and costs.
- Jeffrey S. Kline, 38, Reynoldsville, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.