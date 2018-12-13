DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Friday.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin T. Richmond, 31, Emlenton, who is charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and two summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Courtney N. Martinson, 27, DuBois, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and several summary violations. Bail was set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Mark L. Bowley, 32, Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI and several summary violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Andrew J. Schurr, 53, DuBois, who has been charged with a felony count of contraband, persons not to possess/use/manufacture controlled substance, sell, transfer firearms, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and a summary traffic charge of careless driving. Bail was reduced from $50,000 to $15,000. He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.