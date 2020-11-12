DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Nov. 6 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially residing.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Larry E. Weaver Jr., 28, Penfield, who is charged with a felony count of aggravated indecent assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Heather L. Cook, 26, Rossiter, who is charged with five misdemeanor counts of theft by deception –false impression. She was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $2,500 monetary bail.
- Barbara Trunzo, 43, an inmate at the Muncy state prison, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Nina Hunt, 56, DuBois, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jennifer L. Hepburn, 39, Brockway, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Kayla D. Mumau, 33, McKees Rocks, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty pleas enteredElana A. Shaffer, 30, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary charge of harassment. She must pay a total of $269.25 in fines and costs. A misdemeanor count of simple assault was withdrawn.