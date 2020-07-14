DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kimberly L. Dickey, 52, Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (alcohol), DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Laura J. Hill, 28, Clearfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception in six separate cases. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000 in each case.
- Brandon R. DeJohn, 38, Sykesville, who is charged with theft of property lost by mistake and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph G. Sabatose, 55, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Luis A. Colon, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offender. Monetary bail is set at $5,000.
- Thomas J. Meyer, 35, St. Marys, an inmate in the Elk County Jail, who is charged with four counts of DUI (controlled substance), intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, intentional possession of a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery, or possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Leon B. Guess Jr., 43, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with DUI (alcohol). Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jacob Challingsworth, 19, Penfield, who is charged with two counts each of invasion of privacy and design/copy obscene material — depicting a minor. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Joshua Burnside, 33, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged in three separate cases. In one case he is charged with: fleeing or attempting to elude police, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and numerous summary violations. Monetary bail was set at $50,000. In the second case, he is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Monetary bail was set at $50,000. In the third case, he is charged with retail theft — taking merchandise, conspiracy to commit retail theft and defiant trespass. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
Britton P. Gilbert, 24, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge. He must pay a total of $269.25 in fines and costs. A charge of simple assault was withdrawn.