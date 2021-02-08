DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Jan. 29 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Alan A. Wildonger, 30, Philadelphia, who is charged with marijuana –small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and two summary traffic offenses. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- William H. Pierce, 50, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver (felony), intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Matthew D. Siple, 52, Brookville, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance), use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Stephen D. Sette, 26, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Patrick D. Obrien, 37, DuBois, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jared C. Maines, 36, Penfield, who is charged with three counts of disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and a summary charge of criminal trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. A bench warrant was issued for his failure to appear for court.
Guilty pleas entered
- Christopher R. Mayhew, 30, DuBois, pleaded guilty to marijuana –small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $631.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Amy S. McKee, 39, Brookville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Shawn E. Ghezzi, 34, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Derek Z. Prince, 34, DuBois, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. He must pay a total of $331.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of theft of property lost by mistake was withdrawn.
- Zane B. Walentukonis, 21, Duncansville, pleaded guilty to harassment. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs.
- Shawn Heverley, 47, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness were withdrawn.
- Nicholas A. Kramer, 29, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $2,331.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Gary L. Pounds Jr., 49, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He must pay a total of $631.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Christopher M. Runyon Jr., 27, DuBois, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $531.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A summary charge of harassment was withdrawn.