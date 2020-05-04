DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Michael W. Blauser Jr., 39, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Todd L. Dinkel, 42, Winter Haven, Florida, an inmate in the county jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individual entered guilty pleas:
David V. August, 42, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $430.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $424.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probabtion sentence.